Q1 2024 South Plains Financial Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to South Plains Financial Inc. First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call.



Steven Crockett South Plains Financial - Inc. - CFO & Treasurer



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you joining our earnings conference call. With me here today are Curtis Griffin, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Cory Newsom, our President, and Brent Bates, our Chief Credit Officer, the related earnings press release and earnings presentation are available on the News and Events section of our website SPFI. Dot Bank.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward looking