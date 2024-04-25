Q1 2024 Snap Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Snap Inc.'s First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to David Ometer, Head of Investor Relations.



David Ometer - Snap Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Snap's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. With us today are Evan Spiegel, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder; and Derek Andersen, Chief Financial Officer.



Please refer to our Investor Relations website at investors.snap.com to find today's press release, slides, investor letter and investor presentation. This conference call includes forward-looking statements, which are based on our assumptions as of today. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and we make no obligation to update our disclosures.



For more information about factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, please refer to the press release we issued today as