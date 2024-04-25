Apr 25, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Snap Inc.'s First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to David Ometer, Head of Investor Relations.
David Ometer - Snap Inc. - Head of IR
Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Snap's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. With us today are Evan Spiegel, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder; and Derek Andersen, Chief Financial Officer.
Please refer to our Investor Relations website at investors.snap.com to find today's press release, slides, investor letter and investor presentation. This conference call includes forward-looking statements, which are based on our assumptions as of today. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and we make no obligation to update our disclosures.
For more information about factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, please refer to the press release we issued today as
Q1 2024 Snap Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 25, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...