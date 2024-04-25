Q3 2024 KLA Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Kevin M. Kessel - KLA Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you for joining our earnings call to discuss the March 2024 results and the June quarter outlook. I am joined by our CEO, Rick Wallace; and our CFO, Bren Higgins. We will discuss today's results released after the market close and available on our IR website, along with the supplemental materials.



Today's discussion and metrics are presented on a non-GAAP financial basis, unless otherwise specified. All full year references are to calendar years. Earnings materials contain a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results. KLA's IR website also contains future investor events, presentations, corporate governance information and links to the SEC