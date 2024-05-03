Elevance Health Inc (ELV, Financial), formerly known as Anthem Inc, is a health benefits company that is committed to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Elevance Health serves more than 106 million people, including more than 42 million within its family of health plans. The company aims to offer a spectrum of health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, and vision coverage. According to a recent SEC Filing, Felicia Norwood, EVP & President of Government Health at Elevance Health Inc, sold 20,310 shares of the company on April 24, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $533.34, resulting in a total value of approximately $10,832,515.40. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,310 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Elevance Health Inc shows a pattern of 8 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. The market capitalization of Elevance Health Inc stands at $125.431 billion, with the stock trading at $533.34 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 20.40, which is above the industry median of 15.73 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price of $533.34 and the GuruFocus Value of $554.20, Elevance Health Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activity, the recent sale by Felicia Norwood may be of interest as it reflects the actions of an individual with in-depth knowledge of the company. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the company's performance, valuation, and market conditions when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.