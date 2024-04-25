Release Date: April 25, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you walk me through where the conservatism in your financial guidance is coming from, given the strong performance in the first quarter?

A: David W. Grzebinski, President and CEO of Kirby Corporation, explained that the conservatism is due to potential challenges such as hurricanes, low water, and lock delays which can unpredictably affect operations. Additionally, Christian O'Neil, President of Kirby Inland Marine, pointed out high costs related to steel, shipyard inflation, and labor, which justify a cautious outlook despite the strong market.

Q: How is the maintenance bubble affecting the industry, and what is the normalized level of barges offline?

A: Christian G. O'Neil noted that the industry is experiencing a significant maintenance bubble due to barges built 5, 10, and 15 years ago entering major maintenance cycles. Typically, a fleet like Kirby's would have 40 to 50 barges in maintenance under normal conditions, but currently, about 80 barges are offline daily.

Q: With the supply-demand balance improving and a significant portion of the fleet sidelined for maintenance, does this introduce more volatility into barge pricing?

A: David W. Grzebinski mentioned that the industry is not seeing a shadow fleet that could be reactivated, which limits new supply. He also highlighted the high cost of new barges and the lack of new construction, suggesting stable or increasing prices due to tight supply.

Q: Can you provide insights into the profitability trends and customer demand for e-frac pumping equipment?

A: David W. Grzebinski indicated a strong demand for e-frac equipment as the industry moves away from conventional frac equipment. He noted that e-frac not only reduces operational costs but also maintenance expenses, making it an attractive option for customers.

Q: What is the outlook for the Power Generation segment, particularly regarding data centers and the potential for M&A?

A: David W. Grzebinski expressed optimism about the Power Generation segment, noting its expansion beyond traditional standby power to include prime power generation. He mentioned that the segment is limited more by engine availability than market demand, and Kirby is open to M&A opportunities to grow this area.

Q: How does the current environmental and technological landscape affect Kirby's strategy in the Power Generation market?

A: David W. Grzebinski highlighted Kirby's adaptability in providing power solutions tailored to diverse customer needs, from data centers to fracking sites. He emphasized the company's strength in packaging and customizing power solutions, which is central to its strategy in a rapidly evolving market.

