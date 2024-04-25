United Rentals Inc (URI) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Earnings and Strategic Acquisitions Set New Growth Trajectory

URI reports a robust start to 2024 with significant revenue growth, record EBITDA, and strategic acquisition of Yak, promising enhanced future capabilities.

37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: Grew by 6% year-over-year to $3.5 billion.
  • Rental Revenue: Increased by 7% to $2.93 billion.
  • Fleet Productivity: Increased by 4%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Reached a first quarter record of $1.6 billion, with a margin of 45.5%.
  • Adjusted EPS: Grew by 15% to $9.15.
  • Free Cash Flow: $860 million for the quarter.
  • Used Equipment Sales Revenue: $383 million with an adjusted margin of 53.3%.
  • Capital Expenditure: $595 million spent on rental CapEx.
  • Shareholder Returns: $485 million returned via share buybacks and dividends.
  • Acquisition: Completed acquisition of Yak, enhancing capabilities and expected to contribute significantly to revenue and EBITDA.
  • Guidance for 2024: Raised to include Yak's expected contributions, projecting total revenue between $14.95 billion and $15.45 billion, and adjusted EBITDA between $7.04 billion and $7.29 billion.
Release Date: April 25, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk about some of the factors keeping CapEx on the low end for the quarter? Was it weather or project timing or any other factors?
A: (Matthew J. Flannery - President, CEO & Director) No significant design to temper CapEx; it was about 17% of our guidance midpoint, aligning with a pre-COVID cadence due to a mostly repaired supply chain. No changes in growth CapEx plans for the year, with an increase factored in for the Yak acquisition.

Q: Given the intensified focus on power generation, can you provide direct color on the types of projects in your pipeline for 2024 compared to 2023?
A: (Matthew J. Flannery - President, CEO & Director) Power generation has been a focus since 2016, now over 10% of our business. Projects include traditional power, alternative power, and data centers, with growth expected beyond 2024 due to grid expansion needs.

Q: Can you update us on your M&A pipeline and the expected capital deployment towards M&A over the next 12-18 months?
A: (Matthew J. Flannery - President, CEO & Director) We don't set targets for M&A but maintain a robust pipeline, focusing on opportunities like Yak to add new products and grow them significantly within our network.

Q: What are the opportunities for Yak access given its shorter useful life and higher depreciation load?
A: (Matthew J. Flannery - President, CEO & Director) We expect strong returns from Yak, potentially improving by lengthening asset life. The business could double in size in five years, similar to our mobile storage expansion.

Q: Can you discuss the expansion of category class and the potential size of this opportunity?
A: (Matthew J. Flannery - President, CEO & Director) Any temporary project or plant item is a potential expansion opportunity. We aim to solve more customer problems by expanding our product lines in existing businesses.

Q: How did regional factors or weather impact the quarter, and how did this influence your guidance?
A: (Matthew J. Flannery - President, CEO & Director) No significant weather impacts noted. The diversification of our business by product and geography helped maintain stable performance, allowing us to reaffirm our guidance with the addition of Yak.

