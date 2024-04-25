Release Date: April 25, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk about some of the factors keeping CapEx on the low end for the quarter? Was it weather or project timing or any other factors?

A: (Matthew J. Flannery - President, CEO & Director) No significant design to temper CapEx; it was about 17% of our guidance midpoint, aligning with a pre-COVID cadence due to a mostly repaired supply chain. No changes in growth CapEx plans for the year, with an increase factored in for the Yak acquisition.

Q: Given the intensified focus on power generation, can you provide direct color on the types of projects in your pipeline for 2024 compared to 2023?

A: (Matthew J. Flannery - President, CEO & Director) Power generation has been a focus since 2016, now over 10% of our business. Projects include traditional power, alternative power, and data centers, with growth expected beyond 2024 due to grid expansion needs.

Q: Can you update us on your M&A pipeline and the expected capital deployment towards M&A over the next 12-18 months?

A: (Matthew J. Flannery - President, CEO & Director) We don't set targets for M&A but maintain a robust pipeline, focusing on opportunities like Yak to add new products and grow them significantly within our network.

Q: What are the opportunities for Yak access given its shorter useful life and higher depreciation load?

A: (Matthew J. Flannery - President, CEO & Director) We expect strong returns from Yak, potentially improving by lengthening asset life. The business could double in size in five years, similar to our mobile storage expansion.

Q: Can you discuss the expansion of category class and the potential size of this opportunity?

A: (Matthew J. Flannery - President, CEO & Director) Any temporary project or plant item is a potential expansion opportunity. We aim to solve more customer problems by expanding our product lines in existing businesses.

Q: How did regional factors or weather impact the quarter, and how did this influence your guidance?

A: (Matthew J. Flannery - President, CEO & Director) No significant weather impacts noted. The diversification of our business by product and geography helped maintain stable performance, allowing us to reaffirm our guidance with the addition of Yak.

