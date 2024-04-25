Release Date: April 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you speak to the health of the dealer network given the macro stress affecting inventory and margins?

A: Jonathan R. Root, CFO of Harley-Davidson, noted that dealers are enthusiastic about the new models, particularly the Street Glide and Road Glide. However, rising interest rates pose challenges. The company is supporting dealers by balancing channel inputs with retail and offering selective interest rate subventions to help manage inventory and attract rate-sensitive customers.

Q: How did retail growth in North America for Q1 break down between model years '23 and '24?

A: Jonathan R. Root explained that at the start of Q1, sales were predominantly 2023 models, as the 2024 models were not released until partway through the quarter. By March, the majority of sales were 2024 models, particularly in the touring category.

Q: What are the expectations for the quarterly cadence of retail sales throughout the year?

A: CEO Jochen Zeitz indicated that the first quarter did not have the new '24 models in international markets, which should improve in subsequent quarters. He expects the U.S. market might outperform international markets due to the touring focus of new products.

Q: How are HDMC gross margins expected to trend throughout the year?

A: Jochen Zeitz and Jonathan R. Root stated that Q1 gross margins were as expected and they anticipate improvements in line with their targets for the year. The first quarter's margin reflected planned dynamics, including impacts from new model introductions and pricing strategies.

Q: Can you provide an update on the adoption of Flex Financing and its impact?

A: Jonathan R. Root mentioned that while adoption of Flex Financing is in early stages, several dealers have begun using the product. Full adoption across the dealer network is expected to take 12 to 24 months.

Q: What led to the improved operating loss guidance for LiveWire?

A: Karim Donnez, CEO of LiveWire, explained that operational efficiencies and cost reductions from centralizing operations in Milwaukee are expected to improve the operating loss by $10 million.

