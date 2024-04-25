Release Date: April 25, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the expected organic growth for the second quarter, considering there hasn't been an inflection on the destocking yet?

A: Eric M. Green, CEO, explained that Q2 will be sequentially stronger than Q1, with growth expected to continue improving quarter-over-quarter throughout the year. He noted that some orders initially expected in Q2 were fulfilled in Q1, which might affect the Q2 figures, but overall growth is anticipated to be strong.

Q: How has the competitive landscape changed post-pandemic, especially regarding customer access and sourcing?

A: Eric M. Green, CEO, stated that West Pharmaceutical maintained strong supply continuity during the pandemic, which helped prevent stockouts among customers. He emphasized the company's robust win rate and strong customer interactions, which continue to position West favorably in the market.

Q: What are the margin expectations moving through the year given the revenue and EBIT performance this quarter?

A: Bernard J. Birkett, CFO, mentioned that gross margin was impacted by product mix and plant absorption rates in Q1 but was ahead of predictions. He expects margin improvements to continue sequentially throughout the year.

Q: Can you provide insights into the long-term impact of trends like GLP-1s and Annex 1 on your outlook?

A: Eric M. Green, CEO, expressed confidence in the company's position to support growth in these areas but noted that changes and adoption might take time. He affirmed that the company's long-term growth outlook remains robust and unchanged, although they are excited about the opportunities in these areas.

Q: What is the status of capacity constraints in Contract Manufacturing and proprietary delivery systems?

A: Eric M. Green, CEO, acknowledged capacity constraints, particularly in Contract Manufacturing, with significant investments underway to expand capacity in response to customer demand, expected to impact revenues more significantly in 2025.

Q: How are customer inventory levels affecting order patterns, and when do you expect normalization?

A: Eric M. Green, CEO, indicated that destocking is continuing into Q2 but should wane throughout the year. He highlighted strong order patterns for the second half of the year, suggesting a return to more typical ordering patterns as the year progresses.

