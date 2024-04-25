Release Date: April 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is the current status of Independence Realty Trust's portfolio optimization and deleveraging strategy?

A: Scott Schaeffer, CEO, reported that the company has successfully closed on the sale of nine out of ten targeted non-core properties, which has allowed them to pay off $489 million of debt and eliminate exposure to floating rate debt. The sale of the tenth property is expected soon, which will help achieve a net debt to EBITDA target of six times by the fourth quarter of this year.

Q: Can you provide details on the occupancy and retention rates achieved in the first quarter?

A: Michael Daley, EVP of Operations and People, noted that the company achieved a resident retention rate of 54.3% and an average occupancy rate of 94.4%. These figures represent significant improvements over the previous year and are attributed to enhanced operational strategies.

Q: What are the expected financial impacts of the ongoing property sales and acquisitions?

A: James Sebra, CFO, explained that the sales are part of a broader strategy to optimize the portfolio and improve the company's financial leverage. The proceeds from these sales are being used to repay debt, thereby strengthening the balance sheet and supporting the company's financial health.

Q: How is the company addressing the challenges posed by new supply in the market?

A: Scott Schaeffer mentioned that despite new supply pressures, the company's focus on maintaining high occupancy rates and improving the quality of offerings has helped mitigate potential negative impacts. The company's portfolio, mainly consisting of Class B properties, provides a degree of insulation from these pressures.

Q: What are the future plans regarding property acquisitions or sales?

A: Scott Schaeffer indicated that while there are no immediate plans for further asset sales beyond what has been announced, the company continues to evaluate its portfolio to align with long-term strategic goals. This includes potentially increasing exposure in markets with strong growth prospects like Nashville, while reducing presence in others like Birmingham.

Q: What is the outlook for the company's financial performance in 2024?

A: James Sebra reaffirmed the company's guidance for Core FFO and EPS for 2024, reflecting confidence in the company's operational strategies and market positioning. The guidance takes into account the expected benefits from the ongoing portfolio optimization and deleveraging efforts.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.