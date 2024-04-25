Release Date: April 25, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the underlying perspective from an end market that gives you confidence in the order commentary for the year, and do you see orders up sequentially going into the second quarter?

A: (Richard Joseph Tobin - Dover Corporation - President, CEO & Chairman of the Board) Yes, orders are up broad-based except in can making and heat exchangers in Europe. This trend supports the seasonality where we expect significant performance step-up in Q2 and Q3. Our confidence is based on effective inventory management through the channel last year, which allows more confidence in order rates going forward.

Q: How does the M&A pipeline look currently, and what are your priorities in this area?

A: (Richard Joseph Tobin - Dover Corporation - President, CEO & Chairman of the Board) The M&A pipeline has loosened, with better opportunities than a year ago due to stabilized interest rates and equity markets. We're actively looking at opportunities that align with our strategic goals.

Q: Regarding the orders in SWEP and the EU heat pump market, is there a reflection that the market is not picking up as expected?

A: (Richard Joseph Tobin - Dover Corporation - President, CEO & Chairman of the Board) Yes, the EU heat pump market is down year-over-year, and our internal estimates have been adjusted downward. We would need to see a significant order rebound by the end of Q2 to support any market inflection in the second half of the year.

Q: Can you provide guidance on EPS for the second quarter, especially considering the current order rates?

A: (Brad M. Cerepak - Dover Corporation - Senior VP & CFO) We do not provide specific quarterly guidance, but the normal seasonality suggests Q2 and Q3 will be up, with potential upside in Q4 depending on order rates.

Q: Could you discuss the potential upside in the biopharma segment and the impact of warranty expirations and obsolescence on single-use channel inventory?

A: (Richard Joseph Tobin - Dover Corporation - President, CEO & Chairman of the Board) The biopharma segment has cleared significant inventory over the past 36 months, setting up potential upside for the year as customer inventories normalize and demand for single-use bioprocessing grows.

Q: What are your expectations for the CO2 systems market and regulatory tailwinds impacting this segment?

A: (Richard Joseph Tobin - Dover Corporation - President, CEO & Chairman of the Board) We are early in the adoption curve with our CO2 systems, driven by early adopters and testing by other customers. Regulatory tailwinds are expected to boost this market, and we are well-positioned with our product offerings and technological lead.

