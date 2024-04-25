Release Date: April 25, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the special mention loans and what drove the downgrade?

A: (Laura Rossi, SVP, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability) - The increase in special mention loans is partly due to lack of timely financial data and metrics like trailing 12-month leverage showing some deterioration. However, there's a positive trend in EBITDA, and currently, there's no immediate concern of further downgrades.

Q: How will the capital from the Houston sale be deployed, and what is the target CET1 level?

A: (Jerry Plush, Chairman & CEO) - The target CET1 level is around 10%. The capital will be used for a mix of buybacks, supporting growth, and potentially adjusting dividends based on earnings consistency. The focus is on maintaining flexibility to support ongoing growth and shareholder returns.

Q: What impact do you expect from the Houston exit on the bank's margin and expenses?

A: (Laura Rossi, SVP, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability) - Post-Houston exit, an improvement in net interest margin is expected due to better yields on new loan production outweighing the higher cost of funds. Expense savings from the exit are anticipated to be around $4.9 to $5 million annually.

Q: Can you update on the efforts and focus on growing international deposits?

A: (Jerry Plush, Chairman & CEO) - The bank continues to focus on international deposit gathering, leveraging commercial accounts with international exposure. More detailed plans on expanding this area will be shared by the end of the second quarter.

Q: What is the expected loan growth rate for the year, considering the sale of the Houston portfolio?

A: (Laura Rossi, SVP, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability) - Excluding the effect of the $400 million Houston portfolio sale, the expected loan growth rate is around 17% year-over-year.

Q: How will the charge-offs from the consumer book impact future quarters?

A: (Laura Rossi, SVP, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability) - The $8.6 million in charge-offs related to indirect consumer loans this quarter is part of an expected trend, as these loans have reached their peak losses. Future quarters are expected to see reduced charge-offs from this segment.

