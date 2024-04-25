Release Date: April 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you share some color on the loans that you built specific reserves for in the quarter? And what is your outlook for the health of these credits and the related industries?

A: (Steven Smits, Chief Credit Officer) - The specific reserves were built for Main Street SBA borrowers struggling with the higher rate environment impacting their overall debt obligations. The bank has taken prudent steps to put reserves and continues to work closely with these borrowers to navigate through the challenges. The situation was anticipated, hence no surprises, indicating effective monitoring and servicing.

Q: What is your expense outlook range for 2024 considering a baseline growth rate? And if there are opportunities to add more revenue producers, what would that revenue expense range be?

A: (Walter Phifer, CFO and Treasurer) - The expectation for 2024 is a high single-digit baseline growth rate. If additional revenue generators are hired, it could potentially move to low double digits. The focus remains on hiring revenue generators as they help in generating more revenue and supporting growth.

Q: Could you explain the strong pipeline despite higher rates impacting small business demand?

A: (BJ Losch, President) - The strong pipeline is attributed to a better alignment of expectations between buyers and sellers in the SPAC space, adjusting to the valuation shifts caused by the rapid increase in rates. There's better pull-through activity now with rates stabilizing, allowing borrowers to better forecast their cash flow coverage.

Q: What are your expectations around SBA margins and secondary market demand given the current interest rate environment?

A: (Chip Mahan, CEO) - The bank has seen a good lift in premiums this quarter. Expectations are to maintain a premium range of 1.5 to 1.7 in the near future, assuming stable or slightly delayed Fed cuts. Demand remains strong in the secondary market, facilitating sales without issues.

Q: Where are we in the build-out of small loan automation, and what investments or back office build-outs are needed?

A: (BJ Losch, President) - The bank has started originating small dollar SBA loans and is preparing to open this up to all lenders with two major technology enhancements: a digital application and automated credit scoring. These enhancements are expected to streamline processes and increase throughput.

Q: Could you discuss the business deposit growth and the pricing on these products?

A: (Walter Phifer, CFO and Treasurer) - Business deposit pricing is competitive, with savings at 4% and CDs at similar rates to personal offerings. The growth in business deposits is strong, and the bank is in the early stages of aggressively marketing its new checking product to both existing and new customers.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.