  • Adjusted EBITDA: $62 million, up 34% year-over-year.
  • Conversion Revenue: $367 million, a slight decrease of 1% from the previous year.
  • Operating Income: Reported at $33 million; adjusted operating income was $34 million, up 70% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: Reported at $25 million, or $1.51 per diluted share; adjusted net income was $17 million, or $1.02 per diluted share.
  • Effective Tax Rate: Low to mid 20% range.
  • Cash and Liquidity: Total cash of approximately $102 million and borrowing availability of approximately $517 million, totaling about $619 million in liquidity.
  • Net Debt Leverage Ratio: Improved to 4.2 times.
  • Capital Expenditures: $30 million for the quarter, with full year forecast between $170 million to $190 million.
  • Quarterly Dividend: Declared at $0.77 per common share.
Release Date: April 25, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide more detail on the timing and expected impact of the improved metal sourcing and flow path work?
A: Keith Harvey, President and CEO of Kaiser Aluminum, explained that the company has begun implementing new metal sourcing strategies in Q1, with expectations to continue throughout the year. The shift towards higher margin coated products, facilitated by recent investments, is set to fully initiate by 2025, potentially improving margins by 300 to 400 basis points.

Q: How do you see the recent increases in LME aluminum prices and potential trade tariff impacts affecting your business?
A: Keith Harvey noted that Kaiser Aluminum's business model, which includes long-term diverse supply arrangements and a focus on recycled materials, minimizes the impact of metal price fluctuations and tariffs. The company's strategy to pass through metal costs provides further resilience against such external pressures.

Q: Can you discuss the current state of the aerospace supply chain for sheet and plate and your outlook for this market?
A: Keith Harvey acknowledged some short-term challenges in the aerospace supply chain, particularly with Boeing's production adjustments. However, he remains confident in the aerospace market's recovery, emphasizing ongoing strong management and communication with suppliers.

Q: How are the different aerospace market segments like commercial, bizjet, defense, and space expected to perform this year?
A: According to Keith Harvey, while large commercial jets constitute a significant portion of aerospace demand, other segments like defense and space are showing strong performance. The company maintains a diversified portfolio within aerospace to mitigate risks associated with any single market segment.

Q: What are your expectations for the general engineering market, and what indicators suggest improvement?
A: Keith Harvey indicated that inventory levels at service centers, particularly for rod and bar products, are stabilizing, suggesting that destocking has ended and demand is aligning with supply. This observation gives the company confidence in the general engineering market's improvement through the year.

Q: Could you provide insights into the expected capital expenditure trajectory for the remainder of the year?
A: Neal West, CFO of Kaiser Aluminum, explained that capital expenditures were lighter in Q1 but are expected to peak in Q2 as payments for major projects like the roll coat line are due. The expenditure for the last two quarters should normalize to levels similar to Q1.

