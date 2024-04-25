Release Date: April 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify the improvement in big ticket items, particularly if there's been a positive comp in high-ticket categories like riding lawn mowers, or if it's more about increased units per transaction?

A: Harry A. Lawton, President, CEO & Director - We saw a significant lift in big ticket items, particularly in March with the onset of spring, showing strong positive comps in categories like riding lawn mowers and outdoor power. This trend, driven by higher income consumers, has continued into Q2.

Q: How should we view the economic backdrop in rural areas where Tractor Supply operates, especially in relation to the broader U.S. economy and housing market?

A: Harry A. Lawton, President, CEO & Director - Rural America is performing well, showing strong migration trends from urban to rural areas. While housing isn't a primary driver for our business, the rural markets continue to show robust activity, benefiting from these migration trends.

Q: With the rise in oil prices, do you anticipate any significant inflationary impacts on your business moving forward?

A: Harry A. Lawton, President, CEO & Director - We've lapped our most challenging inflationary periods and expect a more stable environment moving forward. Our pricing and cost of goods expectations remain stable, and we don't foresee significant changes due to current oil price trends.

Q: Can you discuss the performance and expectations around the Orscheln stores now included in the comp base?

A: Kurt D. Barton, Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer - Orscheln stores are aligning well with our expectations, performing in line with our Midwest stores. We've integrated these stores into the Tractor Supply system, optimizing them for efficiency and customer experience.

Q: What are the expectations for gross margin in the second quarter and the latter half of the year?

A: Kurt D. Barton, Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer - We anticipate similar gross margin expansion in Q2 as in Q1, driven by lower transportation costs and effective cost management. For the second half, while we expect some moderation due to cycling of benefits, overall drivers remain consistent.

Q: How is the pet food category performing, and what are the trends in market share and customer engagement?

A: Harry A. Lawton, President, CEO & Director - The pet food category, despite industry slowdown, continues to be a growth driver for us. We're still gaining market share and enhancing our value proposition through diverse offerings and customer-focused initiatives like pet washes and clinics.

