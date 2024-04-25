Release Date: April 25, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more color on end market and regional trends entering the second quarter and what gives you confidence in the stabilization of top line trends and improvements going forward?

A: Gabriel Bruno, Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer, explained that the confidence for Q2 comes from the strength of orders and backlog in automation, which drives the Americas profile. Additionally, an inflection point in the Harris part of the business and cautious optimism in Europe despite challenges contribute to this outlook. The PMI in the U.S., a leading indicator, also supports this confidence.

Q: Could you offer more details on the strategic fit of the RedViking acquisition within the automation platform and its expected contributions?

A: Steven B. Hedlund, President, CEO & Director, discussed that RedViking complements existing capabilities by addressing customer needs in automated material handling, which is crucial for moving large, heavy parts through factory processes. Gabriel Bruno added that RedViking fits well within their model, expecting a low double-digit EBIT profile and a purchase price around $115 million.

Q: How sustainable are the current high margin levels in the Americas, and what are the expectations for automation margins?

A: Gabriel Bruno noted confidence in maintaining margins above the higher end of the 19% range due to good business mix and improvements in automation margin profiles, which are expected to continue throughout the year.

Q: Can you elaborate on the creation of the Chief Transformation Officer role and its focus?

A: Steven B. Hedlund explained that the role aims to enhance core business processes to improve customer service and reduce administrative burdens, thereby accelerating growth and margin expansion without altering the company's fundamental business.

Q: What are the expectations for the automation segment's growth and customer engagement in the current macro environment?

A: Gabriel Bruno highlighted strong activity in automation with robust orders and backlog, driven by long-term customer investments in productivity improvements. The automation segment is expected to continue driving growth, with organic growth in 2023 at 8% and similar expectations moving forward.

Q: Regarding international profits, what improvements are expected, and what factors will drive these improvements?

A: Gabriel Bruno indicated an expected improvement in the International segment's EBIT profile to the lower end of the 12%-14% range, driven primarily by a favorable business mix, particularly strength in the Middle East and Turkey, and ongoing improvements in the Asia business.

