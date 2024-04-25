Release Date: April 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Lynn, could you provide some insights into the growing sales synergies and the integrated go-to-market strategy that Tyler Technologies has been focusing on?

A: H. Lynn Moore, CEO, President & Director of Tyler Technologies, highlighted the company's efforts to enhance collaboration across different sales divisions by aligning incentive compensation plans and removing internal barriers to foster a unified approach. This strategy aims to ensure that when Tyler wins, everyone wins, reflecting a cohesive effort across the company.

Q: With the upcoming presidential election, have you observed any historical impacts on customer spending in state and local governments during such periods?

A: H. Lynn Moore noted that historically, there hasn't been a significant correlation between Tyler's sales and presidential election years. The primary influence on sales tends to be the broader macroeconomic environment rather than the election cycle itself.

Q: As Tyler Technologies sees an increasing shift towards SaaS contracts, especially in Public Safety, is there any change in strategy to encourage more customers to transition to SaaS more rapidly?

A: H. Lynn Moore discussed the company's proactive strategy to lead with SaaS offerings, particularly in Public Safety, where the market has traditionally been slower to adopt cloud solutions. Tyler Technologies is actively encouraging this shift by highlighting the benefits of SaaS, including enhanced security, which is particularly appealing given the rising concerns around cybersecurity.

Q: Can you comment on the significant increase in the number of subscription contracts this quarter? Is this indicative of a new trend or more of a one-time occurrence?

A: H. Lynn Moore explained that while the increase to 200 new subscription contracts in the quarter is notable, it's part of a broader positive trend rather than a one-off event. The healthy market conditions and strong budgets are supportive of this growth, suggesting a sustainable increase in business activity.

Q: How has Tyler Technologies' win rate been affected by the elevated level of demand you're experiencing?

A: H. Lynn Moore affirmed that the win rates across Tyler's product lines have remained consistent, even with increased demand. The company continues to see robust sales activity, which supports a positive outlook for organic revenue growth.

Q: With the challenges faced by some venture-backed startups in Public Safety, is Tyler Technologies capitalizing on these opportunities to highlight its value proposition?

A: H. Lynn Moore acknowledged that while some newer market entrants struggle with implementation, Tyler Technologies leverages its extensive experience and proven track record to reinforce its reliability and comprehensive service offerings to potential and existing customers.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.