Release Date: April 25, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more color on the stellar margin performance in the collection and disposal business?

A: (John J. Morris, Executive VP & COO) - The margin expansion to 36.6% was driven by improvements in operational efficiency across all three lines of business, particularly in residential services. Efficiency gains, robust pricing, and reduced maintenance costs contributed significantly. There were no one-time items affecting this quarter's performance.

Q: What are your expectations for the margin trend moving from Q1 to Q2?

A: (Devina A. Rankin, Executive VP & CFO) - We anticipate a softer climb from Q1 to Q2 than usual but still expect a significant improvement, projecting margins above 30% for Q2 and potentially over 31% for Q3.

Q: How did fuel costs impact the EBITDA guidance raise, and what changed in the last few months to realize savings quicker than anticipated?

A: (Devina A. Rankin, Executive VP & CFO) - The $85 million increase in EBITDA guidance is mainly due to cost efficiency, particularly in labor and maintenance, and slightly ahead of expected strong execution on pricing. Fuel did not impact the dollar outlook but helped the margin by about 40 basis points in Q1.

Q: With the strong performance this quarter, do you see 29.5% to 30% as a new baseline for margins?

A: (Devina A. Rankin, Executive VP & CFO) - Yes, the current year's performance supports this as a new baseline, and we anticipate potential upward adjustments from here, focusing on continuous improvement.

Q: Can you discuss the automation opportunities within residential routes and the potential for greater automation on the commercial side?

A: (John J. Morris, Executive VP & COO) - About 650 residential routes have been automated by replacing rear load trucks, with plans for an additional 350 to 400 routes this year. For commercial routes, the focus is on using sophisticated routing technologies to enhance efficiency.

Q: What are the other benefits of the recycling facility upgrades besides labor reduction?

A: (Tara J. Hemmer, Senior VP & Chief Sustainability Officer) - The upgrades improve the quality of materials, allowing for sales at higher price points, and significantly increase the capacity of facilities, enabling higher volume processing and collection growth.

Q: How do you view the potential impact of PFAS regulations and your approach to managing associated costs?

A: (John J. Morris, Executive VP & COO) - We are closely monitoring regulatory developments and advocating for practical approaches. Landfills remain viable for PFAS disposal, and we see potential opportunities, especially with DoD site cleanups. We are also exploring technological solutions to manage costs effectively.

