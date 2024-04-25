Release Date: April 25, 2024

Positive Points

Tri Pointe Homes reported a 20% increase in home sales revenue to $918 million, with home sales gross margins at 23%, meeting the high end of guidance.

Net income rose to $99 million, with diluted earnings per share increasing by 41% over the prior year.

The company successfully reduced SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenue to 11.1%, improving by 40 basis points year-over-year.

Tri Pointe Homes recorded 1,814 net new orders, a 12% improvement from the previous year, with a healthy absorption pace of 3.9 homes per community per month.

The company ended the quarter with $944 million in cash and plans to pay off $450 million in senior notes, reducing annual interest expenses by $26 million.

Negative Points

Despite strong financial performance, the company faces ongoing challenges from rising mortgage rates, which could impact buyer affordability.

The company's strategic shift towards a higher percentage of spec starts may increase exposure to market volatility if demand weakens.

Incentives on orders slightly increased to 3.8%, indicating some pressure to maintain sales momentum.

The company's expansion into new markets like the Coastal Carolinas and Orlando involves risks associated with entering new geographic areas.

While the company has a strong cash position, it has a significant amount of debt maturing in the short term, necessitating careful financial management.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you address why your ASP isn't going to be closer to what your order price has been, and if it's because of specs? Why you're not taking up your backpack turnover ratio?

A: Glenn Keeler, CFO: The difference in ASP is primarily due to the mix of additional deliveries expected for the year from markets like Charlotte, Houston, and Dallas, which have a lower ASP compared to what's currently in backlog. This mix is due to new communities opening in these areas.

Q: How has the strength unfolded over the quarter in the face of higher rates, and continuing into April?

A: Glenn Keeler, CFO: The first quarter showed strong demand right from January, with an absorption pace higher than seasonal averages, improving throughout the quarter. This strong demand allowed for some pricing power, and this trend has continued into April with consistent absorption rates and slightly lower incentives compared to the first quarter.

Q: Are you seeing any signs that affordability constraints are beginning to impact buyers’ ability to qualify?

A: Douglas Bauer, CEO: No change in our buyer profile has been observed. Our buyers remain financially strong, with high average household incomes and robust mortgage statistics, which align well with our product offerings from entry-level premium to second move-up homes.

Q: Could you discuss the SG&A improvements this quarter and potential impacts from new market expansions?

A: Glenn Keeler, CFO: The improvement in SG&A was driven by better-than-expected top-line results and some savings in advertising due to strong demand. Costs related to new market expansions are minimal this year and are included in our full-year SG&A guide, with about $5 million expected next year for startup costs in the new divisions.

Q: What percentage of customers took some type of mortgage rate buy-down in the quarter, and how did that compare to last year?

A: Douglas Bauer, CEO: There's still interest in rate buy-downs, but the extent of reduction sought by customers has decreased compared to last year. Customers are using less of their incentive dollars for rate buy-downs, indicating an adjustment to the current interest rate environment.

Q: How are land costs and development costs affecting gross margin, and what are your expectations moving forward?

A: Tom Mitchell, President & COO: Land costs have increased by about 5% to 10% year over year depending on the market. However, pricing power has offset these increases, and we do not anticipate any significant impact on margins from land costs in the near future.

