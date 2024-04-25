Release Date: April 25, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Tony, the manufacturing and the high-tech manufacturing verticals, how do you think about the sustainability of those areas without government incentives? And also, how much of those verticals for you are being driven by, call them, mega jobs that might require kind of billions of investment versus sort of more selected -- that might be more selective versus kind of broader-based investment?

A: Anthony J. Guzzi - EMCOR Group, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO: I don't know how to parse the second one really as far as mega jobs versus -- but we're seeing demand being pretty strong across it. My general view on some of the high-tech manufacturing areas that have been built, you think about there's probably 6 semiconductor or 7 semiconductor markets. They've been semiconductor markets. There is a rebirth in some of those markets.

Q: Just on the Electrical business, I mean, 12% margins is exceptional. Just wondering, can you unpack that? I mean, what leads to a 12% sort of print here? Just the way to think about it -- going forward.

A: Anthony J. Guzzi - EMCOR Group, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO: Yes, I'm going to -- I never talk about go-forward margins. We always think about it in bands and we always think about it over sort of 8 quarters, looking back. But it wasn't all that too long ago in the first quarter of 2022, not to bring up a more challenging time for us, where we had, through supply chain, a lot of jobs stalled in the Electrical sector. And we weren't earning the margins. I think we earned 6% margin or high 5s that quarter. And external folks' hairs were on fire, and we sort of knew what the drivers were. And I would say those drivers flipped this quarter, right?

Q: Tony, can you just keep going on that? Because I was actually curious how you do allocate resources. How much of it is top-down, like you're having the discussion with the customers? And how much of it is your subsidiaries?

A: Anthony J. Guzzi - EMCOR Group, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO: Most of it is at the subsidiary and segment level. We -- for lack of a better word, we, at the segment and corporate level think, we put out our intent. We think about markets, we think about where is the best place for us to allocate our resources, how we're going to allocate them.

Q: I guess you've kind of put a speed governor on the RPO growth. Is that fair?

A: Anthony J. Guzzi - EMCOR Group, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO: We don't take work we don't think we can execute. That's true. But I wouldn't -- I've heard other people say, "Hey, we're turning away work." I don't think that would be true here. I think we think about what we're going to bid. And when we bid the work or estimate the work or work in partnership with our customers to think about taking the work, we're pretty sure we can execute it. And we may not win it all the time. We don't. We don't have everything that we want to win.

Q: And sorry if I missed it. What was the forward look on data centers?

A: Anthony J. Guzzi - EMCOR Group, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO: I think it's pretty good. I mean, you read the same things we've done. We've done a lot of work on that. I think it's pretty good. I mean, we don't see any slowdown. And the thing that will constrain it, but then we'll fix that, we always do, people, is there will be more investment in the energy infrastructure, and then they'll keep growing. And there's nothing in the near term that suggests that's a problem, though.

Q: So I just wanted to ask about the productivity improvements we've seen over the past year. Like how broad-based have these improvements been in the business? Is it concentrated in a couple of end markets or projects or geographies? I just want to get a better sense for how much more room there is to run in like implementing prefab and virtual design and BIM throughout the broader company.

A: Anthony J. Guzzi - EMCOR Group, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO: Now look, Alex, the reality is we're every day trying to figure out that impact on our ongoing margins versus more favorable contract terms. I would say most of our margin enhancement is coming from execution. I mean, any job we do, there's plenty of competition. I mean, there's other people that know how to do this work. And so I never sit there and think about -- we have very capable competitors in every business that we have. So we're earning margins because we're earning them.

