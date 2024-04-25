Release Date: April 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you discuss the funding base and the contribution of borrowings as well as liquidity levels?

A: E. Allen Nicholson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Bank, noted that brokered CDs were used to support the paydown of the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) due in May. He mentioned that cash levels might decrease slightly as the year progresses but emphasized the importance of managing the funding mix to balance interest rate risks and achieve the lowest cost funding.

Q: What is driving the strong pipeline for core deposits? Are there any changes in incentives?

A: David Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer, explained that there are no changes in incentives. The strong pipeline is driven by a focus on operating companies and the hiring of capable personnel from other organizations. He highlighted the importance of full relationships and the seasonal nature of their deposit base, which typically grows in the second and third quarters.

Q: How is the competitive landscape affecting loan demand and growth?

A: David Brager described the environment as competitive, with a focus on quality loans. He noted a better pipeline compared to the previous year but acknowledged that loan demand is slower. The bank is focusing on operating companies, and while pricing pressures exist, they are maintaining discipline to ensure credit quality.

Q: Can you provide insights into the agricultural loan portfolio and its challenges?

A: David Brager acknowledged challenges in the agricultural sector, particularly in dairy and livestock. However, he mentioned some improvements in milk prices and input costs. The bank continues to focus on banking the best in each industry, maintaining a cautious approach in this sector.

Q: What are your thoughts on M&A activities and the regulatory landscape affecting these decisions?

A: David Brager indicated that conversations about mergers and acquisitions are active, but the complexity of negotiations has increased due to recent rate changes and regulatory considerations. He emphasized the need for careful selection of partners and maintaining good relationships with regulators.

Q: How do you manage the balance sheet in response to interest rate changes and other financial factors?

A: E. Allen Nicholson discussed balancing interest rate risk, liquidity, and funding costs. He mentioned that the bank is managing its balance sheet with a focus on long-term stability and adapting to a potentially prolonged period of high interest rates.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.