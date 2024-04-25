Release Date: April 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you discuss further uses of cash and free cash flow going forward, especially regarding potential acquisitions?

A: Walter Glazer - Escalade Inc - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

Yes, we've been focused on paying down our debt, particularly the higher cost variable rate debt to reduce our interest expense. While we've been acquisitive in the past and continue to look at opportunities, we feel confident in our current portfolio and don't feel compelled to make acquisitions. We balance potential acquisitions against continued debt repayments and have also considered share repurchases in the past.

Q: Could you provide an update on the supply chain, specifically regarding the production shift from Mexico?

A: Walter Glazer - Escalade Inc - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

We have successfully moved all operations from Mexico to U.S.-based facilities and are in the process of selling the property in Mexico. Regarding the broader supply chain, including China and ocean freight, our costs are significantly lower than they were a few years ago, which is a positive development.

Q: How is Escalade managing its debt and what are the future plans regarding debt management?

A: Walter Glazer - Escalade Inc - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

Our immediate focus is on paying down the higher cost variable rate debt to reduce our interest expenses. We aim to manage our total net leverage within our long-term target range of 1.5 to 2.5 times EBITDA. This approach helps us maintain financial flexibility while pursuing our strategic goals.

Q: What are the key drivers behind the improvement in gross margins this quarter?

A: Stephen Wawrin - Escalade Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance, Secretary

The 560 basis point improvement in gross margins was primarily due to a more favorable product sales mix, lower freight costs, reduced inventory handling expenses, and a reduction in fixed costs associated with our facility in Mexico.

Q: How has consumer demand trended this quarter, and what are the expectations going forward?

A: Walter Glazer - Escalade Inc - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

Consumer demand for our products has stabilized, with a 0.7% increase in net sales this quarter. We observed a more normal seasonal sales mix and growth in specific categories like basketball and archery. Looking ahead, we anticipate softer consumer spending in our categories but remain confident in our brand positioning and customer base.

Q: Can you discuss the operational changes and expectations regarding inventory levels?

A: Stephen Wawrin - Escalade Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance, Secretary

We experienced a normal seasonal increase in inventories and accounts receivable ahead of the spring selling season. Although inventory levels increased sequentially, we aim to reduce our inventories throughout 2024 while improving our overall operating leverage and generating ample cash flow.

