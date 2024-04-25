Release Date: April 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the expectations for commercial real estate (CRE) loan trends for the rest of the year, and can you continue to exit at par?

A: (Ira Robbins, CEO) The CRE concentration is primarily due to not including owner-occupied loans. The quarter was successful in managing CRE loans through increased participations, and the loan yield maturities indicate minimal variance from current portfolio rates, suggesting continued ability to manage without significant rate issues. The credit quality remains strong, supporting the ability to exit loans at par.

Q: How does Valley National compare to peers in terms of the real estate portfolio, especially after the volatility seen in similar banks?

A: (Ira Robbins, CEO) The market's perception of CRE risk is heightened, but Valley's specific exposure, especially in stressed segments like office space and rent-regulated units, is well-managed with small average loan sizes and strong debt service coverage ratios. The bank's historical loss rates in CRE are significantly lower than peers, indicating robust credit management practices.

Q: What are the updated expense guidance and expectations for expense growth this year?

A: (Ira Robbins, CEO) The focus is on maintaining lower expenses than current levels, with significant reductions already achieved in employee headcount and conversion-related costs. The bank anticipates further benefits from streamlined operations across 2024.

Q: Regarding the commercial real estate portfolio, should we expect active runoff, or will the loan segment remain stable?

A: (Thomas Iadanza, President) Guidance for total loans has been revised to zero to 4% growth, with a strategic shift to focus on top relationship-driven clients in real estate. While active in real estate, the bank will manage the portfolio by allowing non-relationship-driven loans to mature and exit, alongside continued growth in C&I loans.

Q: Can you discuss the reserve expectations given the current and future economic outlook?

A: (Michael Hagedorn, CFO) The reserve levels are expected to increase slightly due to ongoing reviews and potential migration within the CRE portfolio. Additionally, as the bank increases its C&I lending, which carries higher reserve ratios, overall reserve coverage is expected to rise.

Q: What is the potential for accelerating the reduction in CRE concentration, and what opportunities do you see in commercial teams?

A: (Ira Robbins, CEO) The bank is actively managing its CRE concentration and exploring all opportunities, including retaining customer relationships while managing the balance sheet. The focus remains on high-quality CRE borrowers and balancing portfolio needs without diluting shareholder value through unnecessary capital actions.

