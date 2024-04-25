Release Date: April 25, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you confirm if the reversal of import taxes was not included in your prior margin discussion and guidance? What was the EPS benefit from this?

A: Melanie M. Housey Hart, Pool Corporation - VP, CFO, & Treasurer, confirmed that the reversal of import taxes was not included in the prior margin discussion or guidance. The EPS benefit from this was $0.24 in the quarter.

Q: How do you expect the gross margin trajectory to change, and what are the major drivers for this in the second quarter?

A: Melanie M. Housey Hart explained that the second quarter gross margin is expected to be less than last year due to a tail of lower cost inventory early in the quarter. The major drivers include a mix shift towards chemicals and maintenance components, which are heavier in Q2, along with geographic mix benefits from higher sales in peak markets.

Q: What are the initiatives Pool Corp is implementing to drive gross margin improvements over time, especially considering potential macroeconomic challenges?

A: Peter D. Arvan, Pool Corporation - CEO, President & Director, highlighted several initiatives including pricing optimization, supply chain enhancements, and a focus on private label programs. He emphasized the importance of execution in maintaining gross margin improvements.

Q: How are new construction and renovation trends impacting your business, and what gives you confidence in a moderation of declines in these areas?

A: Peter D. Arvan noted that while new construction has been challenging, there are positive signs in permits in key states like Arizona and Nevada. He also mentioned increased consumer interest in renovations, which provides some optimism for moderation in declines.

Q: How does the acquisition of a major competitor by a larger business impact Pool Corp, and what are your thoughts on industry consolidation?

A: Peter D. Arvan does not foresee significant changes in the competitive landscape due to the acquisition, as the business will continue to operate separately. He also discussed how industry consolidation typically benefits larger, more established players by reducing competition.

Q: Can you discuss the financial impact of weather on your sales and how this is factored into your guidance for the year?

A: Melanie M. Housey Hart indicated that the guidance for slightly positive sales growth does not include recovery from weather impacts. She noted that while there were positive weather impacts in California, Florida experienced negative impacts, particularly affecting Q1 sales.

