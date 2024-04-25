Reliance Inc (RS) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Financial Outcomes and Strategic Insights

Explore pivotal financial results and strategic directions from Reliance Inc's first quarter of 2024 earnings call.

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share: $5.30 for Q1 2024
  • Annualized Sales from Acquisitions: Nearly $500 million based on 2023 results
  • Capital Expenditures: $108.7 million in Q1 2024, with a budget of $440 million for the year
  • Dividends: Returned $65.3 million to stockholders in Q1 2024
  • Gross Profit Margin: 31% in Q1 2024
  • LIFO Income: $50 million in Q1 2024, with an increased annual estimate to $200 million
  • FIFO Gross Profit Margin: Improved by approximately 80 basis points from the previous quarter to 29.6%
  • Operating Cash Flow: Generated $126.3 million in Q1 2024
  • Non-GAAP SG&A Expenses: Increased by $7.1 million or 1.1% year-over-year
  • Q2 2024 EPS Guidance: Anticipated to be between $4.70 and $4.90
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You mentioned the short-term gross margin pressures in the second quarter from some of the higher cost inventory that you'll have to let -- are you expecting or should we expect, assuming that prices generally level out for the product that you sell that FIFO gross margins will begin to improve in the third quarter.
A: Yes. So as has been consistent in our business for decades in the service center business, we have to manage through different pricing fluctuations, and it's part of what we do. Prices deteriorated a little more than we anticipated in the first quarter, but early in the quarter for certain products, there were some price hikes. So just with the normal lag we have to work through as we receive the higher priced material. And if selling prices continue to decline. And so that just takes a little bit for a correction, but we do expect it to be temporary, as you stated.

Q: And then when I look at operating expenses, they were a little bit higher than what we were anticipating. Do you have -- do you have contractual resets or labor renegotiations that you do every January 1? Or is there insurance picking up or something along those lines? Or is it more of this -- more of the same relative to the fourth quarter, where you talked about the fact that you do have some infrastructure in the form of new plants, which are not contributing to revenue quite yet. I'm just trying to understand that.
A: Yes. So we have different timing on kind of wage increases throughout the year. But GM1 is probably about half of our companies probably increased wages at that time. It's a little more broad-based. Our volumes were up, so more expense comes along with increased volume, just packaging supplies, various warehouse expenses, trucking, delivering more. So it was a little broad-based. I don't think there was anything in particular, but your point is right too, Phil, that we commented before. We do have some greenfields and some expansions in process where it does take a little time to ramp up. So the expense load could be a little heavy. So there is a little bit of that.

Q: What were the same-store volumes in 2Q and 3Q of last year? I think you reported them again this quarter. I think it might have gone a couple of quarters where it wasn't reported or perhaps they didn't differ from the reported tons sold.
A: Martin, probably only had one relatively small acquisition last year and so -- and another one [product], they're not sort of story-changing numbers, at least the 2 completed ones that would affect the same-store numbers. I don't have that number handy. But if you go to our public filings, you'll see it.

Q: For the repurchase -- no repurchases in the quarter, was this mostly due because of the acquisition opportunities and any other color you can provide on the acquisition pipeline?
A: Yes. So I think kind of 2 things in there in that question, Martin. So from a repurchase standpoint, we continue to monitor the market and opportunistically repurchase our shares. The fact that we acquired acquisitions, that we did complete some acquisitions in the first quarter didn't impact our repurchase activity. Our balance sheet is strong enough that as we've said for the last couple of years, we're able to execute on all 4 of our capital allocation buckets at the same time. So we just -- we're not in the market for repurchases in Q1, but we will continue to opportunistically repurchase our shares. Again, irrespective of what we have going on, on the acquisition side. We were very happy to welcome Cooksey, American Alloy and Mid-West materials to the Reliance family. So far this year in 2024, we've seen good activity. We continue to see good activity opportunities out there in the acquisition market. So we expect to continue to be active there as well.

Q: I wanted to follow up with the second quarter outlook and kind of ask what drives the low end versus the high end of how you're looking at the guidance?
A: Timna, Yes. I mean, in general, it's kind of with our business model, we think, and we do our best to generally anticipate both volumes and pricing dynamics. And we never know with our broad product mix, our next-day orders. So it's really just that combination of within that range of shipments, within that range of pricing. How much pressure is there on margins. Margin is a big driver, getting down to the EPS line as well as pricing. So we just try to give a little room in there for those different variables.

Q: Yes. My follow-up was based largely on what you're seeing in both the aerospace and defense side. I know you've got kind of a balanced mix within your portfolio. I think we're trying to parse through all the headlines on the commercial aerospace volatility with Boeing, but also trying to recognize the strength in the defense market. So just curious in terms of what your -- what your forward expectations are, what you're seeing? I know you're serving some specific programs as well. So just curious.
A: Yes, Phil, on the aerospace side, our Q1 sales, aerospace represented about 9% of that. About half of that commercial, about half defense and space. On the defense and space side, space is a little smaller, but it's strong and growing. The defense continues to be strong. We're seeing increased demand, whether they're specifically our aerospace business in that 9% where we're participating on several key programs, both the U.S. and internationally, and we see order activity picking up there, but not included in the 9%.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.