Release Date: April 25, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you remind us of the number related to the bonuses to employees incurred in the March quarter?

A: Tammy Romo, Executive VP & CFO of Southwest Airlines, confirmed that at the end of the quarter, approximately $625 million was accrued for labor agreements expected to be paid out for the remainder of the year.

Q: Regarding the introduction of red-eye flights, what are the main challenges and time frame for implementation?

A: Ryan C. Green, Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer, explained that the main challenges are related to crew scheduling changes and updates needed in operational systems. The estimated time frame for implementation is roughly two years, although this could potentially be accelerated.

Q: How is the potential introduction of a premium cabin being considered, and what are the implications for customer service and technology?

A: CEO Robert E. Jordan noted that Southwest is seriously studying customer preferences regarding seating and cabin arrangements. The airline is exploring how changes could be implemented, considering both operational impacts and financial outcomes. The technology to manage such changes, like seat assignments, is supported by their current passenger service system.

Q: What geographic differences are you observing in unit revenue trends across the country?

A: Ryan C. Green highlighted that regions like the West Coast and Northeast are showing strong performance, with particular strength in intra-California routes and cities like Phoenix and Las Vegas. Florida maintains above-average RASM despite some capacity pressures.

Q: Can you provide insights into the business revenue outlook for Q2 and the performance of managed business segments?

A: Ryan C. Green reported a 25% increase in managed business revenue in Q1, reaching levels comparable to 2019. The growth was driven by an increase in unique travelers under contract. For Q2, they expect this positive trend to continue and even accelerate.

Q: With the new refund policies announced by the DOT, how do you anticipate they will impact Southwest Airlines?

A: Ryan C. Green stated that the new DOT policies are unlikely to significantly impact Southwest due to its already customer-friendly policies, such as no expiration on flight credits and refunds available for cancellations or significant delays.

Q: Are there any indications of decreased bookings or concerns from travelers regarding Boeing or air safety?

A: CEO Robert E. Jordan mentioned that they monitor customer sentiment and booking behaviors closely but have not observed any significant impact on bookings or demand related to Boeing or broader air safety concerns.

