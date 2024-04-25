McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth and Record Backlogs

Discover how McGrath RentCorp achieved significant revenue increases and the highest rental backlog in its history during the first quarter of 2024.

Summary
  • Total Revenue: Increased 15% to $187.8 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Grew 17% to $72.1 million.
  • Rental Revenue: Mobile Modular rental revenue up 19%.
  • Sales Revenue: Mobile Modular sales revenue up 49%.
  • Net Gain from Property Sale: Resulted in a $9.3 million net gain, contributing $0.28 to earnings per diluted share.
  • Rental Backlog: Highest in company history, driven by the education segment.
  • Mobile Modular Adjusted EBITDA: Increased 34% to $43.3 million.
  • Mobile Modular Total Revenues: Increased 23% to $127.6 million.
  • Portable Storage Adjusted EBITDA: Increased 15% to $1.5 million.
  • TRS-RenTelco Adjusted EBITDA: Decreased 10% to $18.5 million.
  • TRS-RenTelco Total Revenues: Decreased 7% to $33.8 million.
  • Net Cash from Operating Activities: $59 million, up from $36 million year over year.
  • Rental Equipment Purchases: $79 million, similar to the previous year.
  • Dividends Paid: $12 million to shareholders.
  • Debt Levels: Net borrowings of $799 million.
Release Date: April 25, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify the organic growth in modular versus the Vesta distribution since we were dealing with a partial quarter?
A: Keith Pratt, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer: On the rental revenue side, approximately 12% was organic growth.

Q: With regard to pricing, particularly the units shipped over the last 12 months, can you explain the significant growth figures?
A: Keith Pratt: The main difference is the inclusion of Vesta data from November. The increase in revenue per unit reflects higher costs and the addition of more services, enhancing revenue per unit.

Q: What are you seeing in the demand environment for mobile modular and portable storage since mid-February?
A: Joseph Hanna, President, Chief Executive Officer: The rental backlog is strong, supported by good orders in education. The commercial construction market is more muted, but steady.

Q: Regarding the pulled forward CapEx, is it predominantly for education, or are there other areas as well?
A: Keith Pratt: The pull forward of CapEx is driven by the education market, which requires early year investment to meet demand. It's mostly focused on education.

Q: Can you provide more details on the real estate sale mentioned in the earnings report?
A: Keith Pratt: The property sold was previously used by Adler Tank Rentals. The capital from the sale will be redeployed into the modular side of the business.

Q: Could you discuss the strength in the education sector and the factors contributing to its performance?
A: Joseph Hanna: The main driver is the availability of local and state bond measures funding education projects. Our strong positioning and execution in this sector have allowed us to capitalize on these opportunities.

