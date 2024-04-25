Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Stellar Growth and Strategic Advances

CSL reports robust Q1 2024 results with significant increases in sales, EBITDA, and EPS, alongside strategic insights into future growth.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • First Quarter Sales: $1.1 billion, a 23% year-over-year increase.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Over $260 million, marking an increase of over 50% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EPS: Growth of over 80% year-over-year.
  • CCM Business Sales: $784 million, up 36% from Q1 2023.
  • CCM Adjusted EBITDA: Increased 66% to $227 million.
  • CWT Business Revenue: Decreased 1% year-over-year.
  • CWT Adjusted EBITDA: Grew 20% to $65 million.
  • Share Repurchases: $150 million completed in Q1 as part of a $1.4 billion plan for 2024.
  • Dividends: $42 million paid in Q1.
  • Free Cash Flow Margin: 12% for the quarter, on track for over 15% for the full year.
  • Net Leverage Ratio: 1.4x, within the target range of 1 to 2x.
  • Full Year 2024 Revenue Outlook: Raised to approximately 10% growth.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin Outlook: Expected to expand by at least 100 basis points.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What have you seen in your business to get comfort or confidence that there is pent-up demand on the reroofing side?
A: (Kevin P. Zdimal - VP & CFO, Carlisle Companies Incorporated) The pent-up demand for reroofing is largely a result of COVID-19 disruptions, where contractors were initially unable to access roofs. Post-COVID, there was a surge in new construction, and due to labor shortages, some reroofing was deferred, leading to the current pent-up demand. This has significantly influenced our decision to raise our forecast.

Q: Can you provide more details on the revenue bridge within CCM, particularly how restocking, underlying volume, and updated price assumptions are contributing to growth?
A: (Kevin P. Zdimal - VP & CFO, Carlisle Companies Incorporated) The destocking component remains unchanged at about 11% increase for the year. The volume and price have changed; reroofing is now expected to be up mid-single digits, and pricing is anticipated to be down about 1% for the full year, improved from previous estimates of a 2-3% decline.

Q: How are you managing the pace of input costs, particularly MDI and polyiso, and how does this affect your EBITDA line?
A: (Kevin P. Zdimal - VP & CFO, Carlisle Companies Incorporated) The raw materials costs have been mixed, with some up and some down, but overall, they are relatively flat. With the recent price increases, we expect a positive impact of about $20 million on the price-cost for the full year.

Q: Can you discuss any initiatives around products and customer work in CCM that might be adding to the reroofing tailwind?
A: (D. Christian Koch - Chairman, President & CEO, Carlisle Companies Incorporated) Initiatives include enhancing customer intimacy through training and improving digital experiences, boosting innovation with new products like the 16-foot TPO and ReadyFlash, and operational excellence through AI and sustainability efforts in factories. These initiatives are beginning to reflect in sales and are expected to continue gaining momentum.

Q: What is driving the incremental $20 million in synergies at Henry, and how will this impact the financials?
A: (D. Christian Koch - Chairman, President & CEO, Carlisle Companies Incorporated) The increased synergies from Henry are driven by cross-selling, sales automation, and improved factory efficiencies. These synergies are already reflected in the financials, contributing significantly to the EBITDA growth.

Q: How is the architectural metals market evolving, and how does the MTL acquisition fit into Carlisle's strategy?
A: (D. Christian Koch - Chairman, President & CEO, Carlisle Companies Incorporated) The architectural metals market is growing at approximately twice the rate of GDP. MTL's focus on edge metal and architectural products, which are highly specified and patented, aligns with Carlisle's strategy to enhance its product portfolio and drive synergies in raw material purchases and shipping.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.