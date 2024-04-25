Release Date: April 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What have you seen in your business to get comfort or confidence that there is pent-up demand on the reroofing side?

A: (Kevin P. Zdimal - VP & CFO, Carlisle Companies Incorporated) The pent-up demand for reroofing is largely a result of COVID-19 disruptions, where contractors were initially unable to access roofs. Post-COVID, there was a surge in new construction, and due to labor shortages, some reroofing was deferred, leading to the current pent-up demand. This has significantly influenced our decision to raise our forecast.

Q: Can you provide more details on the revenue bridge within CCM, particularly how restocking, underlying volume, and updated price assumptions are contributing to growth?

A: (Kevin P. Zdimal - VP & CFO, Carlisle Companies Incorporated) The destocking component remains unchanged at about 11% increase for the year. The volume and price have changed; reroofing is now expected to be up mid-single digits, and pricing is anticipated to be down about 1% for the full year, improved from previous estimates of a 2-3% decline.

Q: How are you managing the pace of input costs, particularly MDI and polyiso, and how does this affect your EBITDA line?

A: (Kevin P. Zdimal - VP & CFO, Carlisle Companies Incorporated) The raw materials costs have been mixed, with some up and some down, but overall, they are relatively flat. With the recent price increases, we expect a positive impact of about $20 million on the price-cost for the full year.

Q: Can you discuss any initiatives around products and customer work in CCM that might be adding to the reroofing tailwind?

A: (D. Christian Koch - Chairman, President & CEO, Carlisle Companies Incorporated) Initiatives include enhancing customer intimacy through training and improving digital experiences, boosting innovation with new products like the 16-foot TPO and ReadyFlash, and operational excellence through AI and sustainability efforts in factories. These initiatives are beginning to reflect in sales and are expected to continue gaining momentum.

Q: What is driving the incremental $20 million in synergies at Henry, and how will this impact the financials?

A: (D. Christian Koch - Chairman, President & CEO, Carlisle Companies Incorporated) The increased synergies from Henry are driven by cross-selling, sales automation, and improved factory efficiencies. These synergies are already reflected in the financials, contributing significantly to the EBITDA growth.

Q: How is the architectural metals market evolving, and how does the MTL acquisition fit into Carlisle's strategy?

A: (D. Christian Koch - Chairman, President & CEO, Carlisle Companies Incorporated) The architectural metals market is growing at approximately twice the rate of GDP. MTL's focus on edge metal and architectural products, which are highly specified and patented, aligns with Carlisle's strategy to enhance its product portfolio and drive synergies in raw material purchases and shipping.

