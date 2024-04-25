Release Date: April 25, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the organic growth trends and how they relate to the current market environment and your go-to-market strategy changes?

A: (William C. Stone - CEO) The improvement in organic growth is largely due to the development of new solutions for clients, particularly the integration of our trust product, OmniTrust, with Black Diamond, which now allows wealth advisers to handle trusts. Improved delivery and execution on implementations, along with more disciplined pricing, have also contributed to this growth.

Q: Regarding the $0.03 dividend income reported this quarter, was this included in the original guidance for 2024, and how should it be factored into future quarters?

A: (Brian Norman Schell - CFO) The $0.03 was not part of the original guidance. It has now been included in adjusted earnings to provide clearer visibility. For the remainder of the year, expect about $0.01 in total additional adjustments from this dividend income.

Q: What drove the slight decrease in the upper end of the revenue outlook, and how does this relate to organic growth expectations for the rest of the year?

A: (Rahul Kanwar - COO) The adjustment in revenue outlook is mainly due to tighter and more precise forecasting as the year progresses. The midpoint of the guidance has actually increased, reflecting continued optimism for the year.

Q: Can you elaborate on the strategic rationale behind the combination of divisions and what this means for cross-sell opportunities and potential margin benefits?

A: (William C. Stone - CEO) Combining similar products under unified leadership, such as asset management products under Karen Geiger and Steve Leivent, allows for accelerated innovation, better scale, and more effective cross-selling opportunities. This restructuring is expected to enhance product delivery and operational efficiency.

Q: What was the growth rate in the private markets segment this quarter, and how does it compare to other segments?

A: (Brian Norman Schell - CFO) The private markets segment grew by approximately 10% this quarter, with private credit showing particularly strong growth, although when averaged with other areas like private equity and real estate, the overall growth rate appears as 10%.

Q: How are pricing strategies affecting organic growth, and what are the expectations for price increases going forward?

A: (Rahul Kanwar - COO) Pricing discipline has improved, with automatic price increases now built into contracts. This approach contributed approximately $150 million to revenue in 2023, with similar expectations for 2024. This methodical pricing strategy is expected to continue supporting organic growth.

