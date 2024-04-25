Release Date: April 25, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an overview of AppFolio's financial performance in the first quarter of 2024?

A: (Fay Sien Goon, CFO & Principal Accounting Officer) - In Q1 2024, AppFolio achieved a revenue of $187 million, marking a 38% increase year-over-year. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 25.7%, and free cash flow margin was 21.9%. The company managed approximately 8.3 million units from 19,941 customers, reflecting a 6% increase in customers and an 11% increase in units year-over-year.

Q: What strategic initiatives are driving AppFolio's growth?

A: (Shane Trigg, President, CEO & Director) - Our growth is primarily driven by innovation, particularly through AI integration, and the expansion of our product offerings like AppFolio Property Manager Max. This new tier caters to large operators and has been instrumental in scaling our customer base. Additionally, our focus on improving operational efficiency for property managers through enhanced onboarding processes and value-added services like FolioGuard, payments, and screening has significantly contributed to our growth.

Q: How is AppFolio leveraging AI to enhance customer onboarding?

A: (Shane Trigg, President, CEO & Director) - We are utilizing AI to streamline the onboarding process, making it easier and faster for new customers to migrate to our platform. This has reduced the average time for data migrations by 22%, enhancing customer satisfaction and operational efficiency from the outset.

Q: Can you discuss the adoption and impact of the AppFolio Property Manager Max plan?

A: (Shane Trigg, President, CEO & Director) - Since its launch in early 2024, the Max plan has seen rapid adoption among both new and existing customers. It offers advanced features like customizable data structures and full database access via API, which are crucial for large property management operations. This plan has enabled companies like Atlas Real Estate and Riedman Companies to significantly enhance their operational capabilities and data management.

Q: What are AppFolio's future financial projections for 2024?

A: (Fay Sien Goon, CFO & Principal Accounting Officer) - For the full year of 2024, we have raised our revenue guidance to between $766 million and $774 million, which implies a 24% growth rate at the midpoint. We also expect to see an increase in non-GAAP operating margin to between 23% and 24% and a free cash flow margin of 21% to 23%.

Q: How is AppFolio ensuring high levels of customer service and satisfaction?

A: (Shane Trigg, President, CEO & Director) - We are committed to providing differentiated support tailored to the needs of our customers. This includes dedicated account management for larger customers, expedited support responses, and customized training. Our investments in both human and digital resources have resulted in 93% of our customers reporting high satisfaction with our services.

