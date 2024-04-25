Release Date: April 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: On the On-highway business, specifically in North America, how are you looking at it throughout the year? Can we maintain that strength throughout the second quarter, maybe the back half of the year?

A: (David S. Graziosi - Chairman, President & CEO) The North America On-Highway market is expected to remain strong in the first half of the year, with seasonality affecting the fourth quarter as usual. The company anticipates a strong demand for medium-duty and Class 8 vocational vehicles, supported by robust OEM and end-user engagement. However, supply chain challenges might temper the ability to fully meet this demand throughout the year.

Q: Could you dive into the gross margin details, as it was down this quarter?

A: (G. Frederick Bohley - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer) The gross margin decrease is primarily due to $13 million in UAW contract signing incentives. Excluding these incentives, gross margins actually increased by 10% sequentially. EBITDA margins also improved by 90 basis points sequentially, reflecting a solid underlying operational performance.

Q: How should we think about the second quarter sales and margins compared to the first quarter?

A: (G. Frederick Bohley - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer) For Q2, the company expects EBITDA margins similar to Q1, with sales potentially aligning closely with Q1 figures. The second half of the year might see softer revenue, particularly in Q4, due to fewer production days and typical seasonality.

Q: Can you provide more details on the specific growth within vocational and medium-duty segments in the North America On-Highway market?

A: (David S. Graziosi - Chairman, President & CEO) The Class 8 vocational market continues to see high demand, benefiting from the company's strong market share and the value proposition of its products. Medium-duty markets are stabilizing in supply-demand balance, with fleet resizing occurring in certain segments. Overall, demand remains robust, supported by favorable market conditions and the company's strategic positioning.

Q: What are the challenges in the supply chain that you noted, and are they worsening?

A: (David S. Graziosi - Chairman, President & CEO) The supply chain is experiencing unprecedented demand levels, which is challenging the industry's capacity to meet this demand. Specific constraints were not detailed, but the company is actively working with its supply base to manage these challenges effectively. Labor availability remains a significant concern that could impact production capabilities.

Q: Regarding truck industry inventories for Class 5 through 7, how do you view the current levels and their impact on your outlook?

A: (G. Frederick Bohley - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer) Inventory levels are still perceived as tight, with challenges more pronounced at body builders rather than dealers. This situation affects the completion of trucks and is a factor in the company's revenue expectations, particularly in the latter part of the year.

