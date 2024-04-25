Q1 2024 Nabors Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Nabors Industries first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce William Conroy, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



William Conroy - Nabors Industries Ltd - Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining Nabors' first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today we will follow our customary format with Tony Petrello, our Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, and William Restrepo, our Chief Financial Officer, providing their perspectives on the quarter's results along with insights into our markets and how we expect Nabors to perform in these markets.



In support of these remarks, a slide deck is available both as a download within the webcast and in the Investor Relations section of nabors.com. Instructions for the replay of this call are posted on the website as well.



With us today in addition to