Q1 2024 Shyft Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Shyft Group's First Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded. And I would now like to introduce Randy Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury for the Shyft Group. Please go ahead.



Randy Wilson - Shyft Group Inc - VP, Investor Relations and Treasury



Good morning and thank you for joining us. Today, you will hear from John Dunn, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jon Douyard, our Chief Financial Officer. Our prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session. Before we begin, please turn to Slide 2 of the presentation for our safe harbor statement. Today's conference call contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied.



Primary risks that management believes could materially affect our results are identified in our Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC. We will be discussing non-GAAP information and