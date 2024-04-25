Q1 2024 World Kinect Corporation Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Elsa Ballard - World Kinect Corporation - Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications



Good evening, everyone. And welcome to World Kinect's first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call, which you will be presented alongside our live slide presentation. Today's presentation is also available via webcast on our Investor Relations website. I'm Elsa Ballard, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications. With me on the call today is Michael Kasbar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Ira Birns, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, I'd like to review our Safe Harbor statements. Certain statements made today, including comments about our