Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Reports Q1 2024 Earnings and Declares Dividend

Insights into Financial Performance and Upcoming Merger with Summit Financial Group

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: $5.2M for Q1 2024, a decrease from $7.5M in Q1 2023.
  • Diluted EPS: Reported at $0.69 in Q1 2024, down from $1.00 in Q1 2023.
  • Total Revenue: $26.4M in Q1 2024, a 9% decline from Q1 2023.
  • Gross Loans: Increased by $166.4M or 8.5% year-over-year, totaling $2.1B at quarter end.
  • Total Deposits: Remained stable at $3.0B at the end of Q1 2024.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 Capital: Ratio stood at 16.6%, indicating strong capitalization.
  • Merger Update: Final regulatory approval received for merger with Summit Financial Group, expected to close on May 3, 2024.
Article's Main Image

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp (BHRB, Financial) released its 8-K filing on April 26, 2024, announcing its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company reported a net income of $5.2 million, a slight decrease from $7.5 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at $0.69, down from $1.00 in Q1 2023.

Company Overview

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp, a prominent bank holding company, offers comprehensive financial solutions across personal and business domains. With over 20 branches in Northern Virginia and additional commercial loan offices in key Virginia and Maryland locations, the company focuses on community banking, generating revenue through various services including fiduciary and wealth management, and a variety of service charges.

Financial Highlights and Challenges

The reported quarter saw a year-over-year increase in total gross loans by 8.5%, reaching $166.4 million, reflecting active lending operations. However, the net income dip was primarily attributed to increased funding costs and merger-related expenses, somewhat offset by higher loan interest income due to elevated loan balances and rates. The company's balance sheet remains robust with total liquidity of $758.3 million, showcasing strong financial health amid economic uncertainties.

Strategic Developments and Future Outlook

Significantly, Burke & Herbert is poised to merge with Summit Financial Group, Inc., with the merger expected to close on May 3, 2024. This strategic move aims to create a financial holding entity with over $8 billion in assets, expanding the company’s reach and operational capabilities. David P. Boyle, Chair, President, and CEO, expressed satisfaction with the company's trajectory and readiness for various economic conditions, emphasizing the merger’s potential to enhance stakeholder value.

Detailed Financial Analysis

The first quarter saw a total revenue (non-GAAP) of $26.4 million, a 9% decrease from the previous year, primarily due to higher interest expenses which rose by $7.1 million, reflecting the rapid increase in interest rates. Despite these challenges, the company managed a slight increase in non-interest income, led by fiduciary and wealth management fees. The company also benefited from a recapture of credit losses amounting to $0.7 million, indicative of improving loan portfolio quality.

On the balance sheet, total assets were reported at $3.7 billion as of March 31, 2024, with a stable deposit base of $3.0 billion. The company's capital adequacy remains strong, with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio of 16.6% and a leverage ratio of 11.4%, well above regulatory requirements, underscoring its financial resilience.

Conclusion

As Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp navigates through its merger and evolving market conditions, its stable financial footing and strategic initiatives are expected to drive future growth and stability. The ongoing developments will be crucial in shaping the company’s trajectory in the competitive banking landscape.

For further details on Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp's financial statements and additional disclosures, please refer to the attached financial statements and supplemental information in the earnings release.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.