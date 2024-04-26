Saia Inc (SAIA) Reports Q1 2024 Earnings: A Close Call with Analyst Estimates

Revenue Surpasses Expectations, EPS Nearly Meets Forecasts

Summary
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $3.38, slightly below the estimated $3.44.
  • Revenue: Reached $754.8 million, up 14.3% year-over-year, but fell short of the estimated $770.67 million.
  • Net Income: Achieved $90.7 million, below the estimated $92.42 million.
  • Operating Income: Increased to $117.9 million, marking an 18.9% rise from the previous year.
  • Operating Ratio: Improved to 84.4% from 85.0% year-over-year, indicating enhanced operational efficiency.
  • LTL Shipments and Tonnage: LTL shipments per workday rose by 15.7%, and LTL tonnage per workday grew by 6.2%.
  • Capital Expenditures: Substantial increase to $456.8 million, compared to $128.1 million in the prior year, primarily due to significant investments in real estate and equipment.
Article's Main Image

On April 26, 2024, Saia Inc (SAIA, Financial), a prominent player in the transportation sector, disclosed its first-quarter financial performance through its 8-K filing. The company reported a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.38, slightly under the analyst's expectation of $3.44. However, Saia's revenue for the quarter reached $754.8 million, exceeding the forecasted $770.67 million, marking a significant 14.3% increase from the previous year's figure of $660.535 million.

Company Overview

Saia Inc ranks among the top 10 largest less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers in the United States. Operating over 200 facilities with a fleet exceeding 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers, Saia provides comprehensive national LTL, non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. The company is recognized for its profitability and efficiency in the competitive transportation industry.

Operational Highlights and Strategic Investments

The first quarter saw Saia achieving a 15.7% increase in LTL shipments per workday and a 6.2% rise in LTL tonnage per workday. Notably, the LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, climbed by 10.5%. Despite challenges such as adverse winter weather impacting early quarter operations, Saia maintained a robust focus on customer service metrics. President and CEO Fritz Holzgrefe highlighted the company's strategic expansions, including the opening and relocation of terminals, and significant investments in fleet growth and modernization, anticipating an unprecedented year of investment aimed at enhancing customer service and financial performance.

Financial Position and Future Outlook

Saia concluded Q1 2024 with $12.3 million in cash and a total debt of $84.1 million. The company's net capital expenditures were notably high at $456.8 million, primarily due to significant investments in real estate and equipment, including acquisitions from the Yellow Corporation auction. Looking ahead, Saia expects net capital expenditures to approximate $1 billion for the year, reflecting its commitment to growth and modernization amidst dynamic market conditions.

Detailed Financial Analysis

The detailed financial statements reveal a solid increase in net income to $90.695 million for Q1 2024, up from $76.097 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This improvement is mirrored in the basic and diluted earnings per share, which have increased from $2.86 to $3.40 and $2.85 to $3.38, respectively. The operating income also saw an 18.9% increase to $117.9 million. These figures underscore Saia's ability to effectively manage operational costs and optimize revenue streams despite external pressures.

Overall, Saia Inc's first-quarter results for 2024 reflect a resilient operational and financial posture, with strategic investments poised to bolster long-term growth. The company's performance aligns closely with analyst expectations, indicating a stable outlook and continued investor confidence in its business model and market strategy.

For further details on Saia Inc's financial performance and strategic initiatives, investors and interested parties are encouraged to view the full earnings report and tune into the upcoming conference call hosted by management.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Saia Inc for further details.

