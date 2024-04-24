Q4 2024 Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

earnings call of Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited's financial performance for Q4 FY24. We have with us today Mr. P.N. Vasudevan, MD and CEO; Mr. Sridharan N, CFO; Mr. Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country Head, Branch Banking, Liabilities, Product and Wealth; Mr. Rohit Phadke, Senior President and Head, Assets; Mr. Natarajan M., President and Head, Treasury; Mr. Dheeraj Mohan, Head, Strategy and IR.



Vasudevan Narasimhan - Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you. Good evening and thank you for joining the call, on what's a very busy week of results. The year has been a good year for us. We have