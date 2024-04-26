Portland General Electric Co (POR) Q1 Earnings: Aligns Closely with Analyst Projections

Robust Demand from Semiconductor and Data Centers Drives Performance

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Reported Q1 2024 GAAP Net Income: $109 million, with EPS of $1.08, exceeding the estimated net income of $108.93 million and falling just below the estimated EPS of $1.09.
  • Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Income: $123 million for Q1 2024, with an adjusted EPS of $1.21, surpassing both GAAP figures and analyst estimates.
  • Revenue Growth: Reported Q1 revenue of $929 million, significantly above the estimated $828.97 million, driven by strong demand from semiconductor and data center sectors.
  • Operational Highlights: Clearwater Wind Development commenced in January 2024, enhancing geographic resource diversity with 311 MW of clean energy.
  • 2024 Earnings Guidance: Reaffirmed adjusted earnings guidance for the full year at $2.98 to $3.18 per diluted share.
  • Capital and Operational Investments: Noted increases in operating and administrative expenses due to enhanced generation maintenance and vegetation management for wildfire mitigation.
  • Dividend Announcement: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, payable by July 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of June 24, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On April 26, 2024, Portland General Electric Co (POR, Financial) unveiled its first-quarter financial results, demonstrating a solid performance that closely aligns with analyst expectations. The detailed earnings insights are available in the company's recent 8-K filing.

Portland General Electric, a cornerstone of Oregon's utility sector, serves approximately half the state's population. The company boasts a diverse generation portfolio, including natural gas, coal, wind, and hydroelectric sources, totaling about 3.5 gigawatts of capacity.

Financial Highlights and Operational Achievements

For Q1 2024, POR reported a GAAP net income of $109 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to $74 million, or $0.80 per diluted share in Q1 2023. Adjusted for specific items like storm costs, the non-GAAP net income stood at $123 million, or $1.21 per diluted share. These figures are in line with analyst estimates which anticipated earnings of $1.09 per share and net income of approximately $108.93 million.

The company's revenue for the quarter was $929 million, significantly surpassing the estimated $828.97 million. This increase was largely fueled by heightened demand from semiconductor and data center customers, coupled with the recovery of capital, operating, and power costs. However, this was partially offset by decreased residential and commercial usage.

Operational expenses rose primarily due to higher generation maintenance and service restoration costs, driven by severe weather conditions. The company also noted increased depreciation and amortization expenses linked to ongoing capital investments.

Strategic Developments and Future Outlook

Key strategic initiatives include the commencement of the Clearwater Wind Development in January 2024, enhancing geographic and resource diversity with an additional 311 MW of clean energy. Furthermore, POR is actively engaging in the regulatory review process for the 2025 General Rate Case, which is expected to conclude by year-end with new rates effective from January 2025.

Portland General Electric reaffirmed its 2024 full-year adjusted earnings guidance, projecting $2.98 to $3.18 per diluted share. This forecast is based on assumptions of a 2% to 3% increase in energy deliveries, normal weather conditions, and stable hydro and wind generation levels.

Investor and Community Engagement

In alignment with its commitment to stakeholders, POR declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, payable by July 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of June 24, 2024. The company also continues to advance its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, as detailed in its 2023 ESG Report, highlighting efforts to support sustainable energy ecosystems and community well-being.

Overall, Portland General Electric's first-quarter results reflect a robust operational and financial posture, driven by strategic growth in key customer sectors and ongoing investments in infrastructure resilience. As the company navigates through regulatory processes and market conditions, its focus remains on delivering reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective energy solutions to its customers.

For further details on POR's financial performance and strategic initiatives, investors and interested parties are encouraged to view the full earnings call and webcast scheduled for April 26, 2024, available on the PGE investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Portland General Electric Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.