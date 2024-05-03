What's Driving Lufax Holding Ltd's Surprising 82% Stock Rally?

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU, Financial) has experienced a remarkable surge in its stock price, with a 7.26% gain over the past week and an impressive 81.75% gain over the past three months. The company's market capitalization now stands at $2.8 billion, with a current price of $4.89 per share. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, Lufax is significantly undervalued, with a current GF Value of $12.46, down from a past GF Value of $13.07. This indicates a potential for further growth, as the stock is trading well below its intrinsic value.

Introduction to Lufax Holding Ltd

Lufax Holding Ltd, operating in the credit services industry, is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company caters to the underserved personal lending needs of small business owners and salaried workers, while also offering wealth management solutions to the middle class and affluent population in China. With a dual-hub structure comprising the Retail Credit Facilitation Hub and Wealth Management Hub, Lufax has carved out a significant niche in the Chinese financial landscape.

Assessing Lufax's Profitability

When it comes to profitability, Lufax Holding Ltd holds a Profitability Rank of 4/10 as of September 30, 2023. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) is 0.97%, which is better than 29.1% of 512 companies in the same sector. Additionally, its Return on Assets (ROA) stands at 0.29%, surpassing 31.16% of 536 companies. Over the past decade, Lufax has maintained profitability for six years, outperforming 33.27% of 514 companies. These figures suggest a moderate level of profitability that has room for improvement.

Growth Trajectory of Lufax

The Growth Rank for Lufax is currently at 4/10. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 5.20%, which is commendable, ranking better than 51.33% of 489 companies. Its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is even more impressive at 12.90%, surpassing 70.11% of 435 companies. However, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is projected at -14.96%. On the earnings front, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is at -13.60%, while the 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is at 4.70%. Looking ahead, the EPS Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is estimated at a robust 70.94%, which is better than 95.65% of 23 companies, indicating strong future earnings potential.

Notable Shareholders in Lufax

Several prominent investors have taken notice of Lufax's potential. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) holds 6,077,224 shares, representing a 1.06% share percentage. Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) follows with 4,606,220 shares, accounting for 0.8% of the shares, while Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) has invested in 2,445,994 shares, making up 0.43% of the company's shares. These holdings by well-respected investors underscore the confidence in Lufax's business model and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

Lufax operates in a competitive environment, with key players such as Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST, Financial) with a market cap of $2.03 billion, Qifu Technology Inc (QFIN, Financial) valued at $3.12 billion, and Navient Corp (NAVI, Financial) at $1.77 billion. These companies, with market capitalizations close to that of Lufax, form the competitive set within the credit services industry, each vying for market share and technological advancements in financial services.

Conclusion: Lufax's Market Position and Outlook

In conclusion, Lufax Holding Ltd's stock performance has been stellar in recent months, with significant undervaluation according to GF Value metrics. The company's moderate profitability and growth rankings, combined with strong future earnings potential, make it an intriguing prospect for value investors. With notable shareholders backing the company and a competitive stance in the credit services industry, Lufax is well-positioned to capitalize on market opportunities. Investors will be watching closely to see if the company can maintain its growth trajectory and realize its full potential in the evolving financial services landscape.

