Chief Leadership & Human Resources Officer Ellyn Shook has sold 5,000 shares of Accenture PLC (ACN, Financial) on April 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $307.22 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,536,100.

Accenture PLC is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations. With a market capitalization of $193.78 billion, Accenture is a leader in its field, helping clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for stakeholders.

Over the past year, Ellyn Shook has sold a total of 20,500 shares of Accenture PLC and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Accenture PLC shows a pattern of insider selling, with 34 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Accenture PLC's shares were trading at $307.22 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 27.94, which is slightly higher than the industry median of 27.23 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $307.22 and a GF Value of $339.50, Accenture PLC has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future prospects. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market and the company's performance when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

