KLA Corporation Signals Optimism for Semiconductor Industry with Latest Financials

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

KLA Corporation (KLAC, Financial) is nearing all-time highs following its Q3 (Mar) results and Q4 (Jun) outlook, alongside positive market commentary, dispelling fears of a demand downturn in 2023. This comes after Lam Research (LRCX, Financial) also provided reassuring results, countering last week's warnings from Taiwan Semi (TSM, Financial), ASML (ASML, Financial), and Super Micro Computer (SMCI, Financial). Investors were keenly awaiting KLAC's confirmation that the semiconductor sector, especially wafer fab equipment (WFE) spending and the memory market, had reached its lowest point in Q3.

Despite the ongoing inventory rebalancing impacting suppliers like KLAC in Q3, with a 14.6% and 5.2% decline from Q2 in adjusted EPS and revenues respectively, KLAC met its forecast midpoints with $5.26 in adjusted EPS and $2.36 billion in revenues. The company remains optimistic about market stability and anticipates noticeable improvements into 2024, buoyed by customer business enhancements across various end markets.

Looking ahead, KLAC expects a return to quarter-over-quarter growth, projecting Q4 adjusted earnings between $5.47 and $6.67 and revenues between $2.375 and $2.625 billion. The company's outlook for CY24 remains positive, forecasting WFE spending to hover around $90-91 billion, anticipating a stronger H2. This outlook aligns with LRCX's and sets a hopeful tone for the upcoming quarterly results from NXP Semi (NXPI, Financial) and Applied Materials (AMAT, Financial).

While facing a volatile demand landscape in 2024, KLAC and investors are optimistic about a strong recovery in 2025, driven by stability and rising demand, particularly from AI advancements. KLAC highlights the growing need for its products in advanced packaging applications for AI, despite challenges in other sectors like personal electronics and automotive. The company's assurance of a demand bottom in Q3 has bolstered investor confidence for steady growth ahead, especially with the unwavering demand for AI.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.