On April 24, 2024, Craig Clay, President of Global Capital Markets (GCM) at Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN, Financial), sold 5,698 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing. This recent sale is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, where Craig Clay has sold a total of 25,998 shares and has not made any purchases.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc is a company that provides financial communications, data and analytics solutions for the investment and capital markets worldwide. The company assists its clients in effectively navigating the complex landscape of regulatory requirements and capital markets.

The insider transaction history for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc indicates a trend of insider sales, with 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc were trading at $66.02 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $1.856 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 23.43, above both the industry median of 19.07 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $66.02 and a GF Value of $37.10, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.78, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc may find this insider selling activity as a point of interest when considering their investment decisions, especially in light of the company's current market valuation and price metrics.

