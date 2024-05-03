Alphatec Holdings Inc CFO John Koning Sells 37,500 Shares

Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC, Financial), a company specializing in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for patients with spine disorders, has reported an insider sell transaction. John Koning, the Chief Financial Officer of Alphatec Holdings Inc, sold 37,500 shares of the company on April 24, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 159,101 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling at Alphatec Holdings Inc, with 29 insider sells and only 5 insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the sale, shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc were trading at $12.82, giving the company a market cap of $1.716 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are factors in determining the GF Value.

According to the GF Value, Alphatec Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from analysts.





Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide valuable insights into a company's health and potential future performance. The consistent selling by insiders at Alphatec Holdings Inc, particularly by the Chief Financial Officer, may be of interest to current and potential shareholders.

