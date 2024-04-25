Atomera Inc (ATOM) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Financials and Strategic Proposals

Amidst revenue fluctuations and strategic customer engagements, Atomera Inc outlines its financial standing and future prospects.

Summary
  • Revenue: Q1 2024 revenue was $18,000, compared to $550,000 in Q4 2023 and zero in Q1 2023.
  • Net Loss (GAAP): Q1 2024 net loss was $4.8 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to a net loss of $5 million, or $0.21 per share in Q1 2023.
  • Operating Expenses (GAAP): Q1 2024 operating expenses were $5 million, a decrease from $5.2 million in Q1 2023.
  • Non-GAAP Net Loss: Q1 2024 non-GAAP net loss was $4 million, compared to a loss of $4.2 million in Q1 2023.
  • Cash and Equivalents: As of March 31, 2024, the balance was $19.3 million, slightly down from $19.5 million at the end of 2023.
  • Shares Outstanding: As of March 31, 2024, there were 26.9 million shares outstanding.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Used $4.1 million in operating activities in Q1 2024.
  • Expected Revenue Q2: Approximately $50,000, consisting of MST CAD license and engineering services.
  • Expense Guidance for Full Year: Non-GAAP operating expenses expected to be between $16.5 million to $17.25 million.
Release Date: April 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify the nature of the proposals mentioned in the press release? Are they more of a push from Atomera or a pull from the customers?
A: Scott Bibaud, President and CEO of Atomera, explained that proposals are only made when there is genuine interest from customers after significant engagement. These are not speculative but are detailed proposals made when a customer shows a real intent to proceed.

Q: What areas are these proposals targeting? Are they different from previous focuses?
A: Scott Bibaud mentioned that the proposals cover all of Atomera's focus areas, including a new potential area that the company has been aiming to enter, indicating a broad and strategic approach to market engagement.

Q: Regarding STMicroelectronics, is there visibility on when a PDK might be frozen?
A: Scott Bibaud stated that while Atomera has insight into STMicroelectronics' development process, the exact schedule details are confidential and not publicly shared, but affirmed that progress is on track.

Q: Could you repeat what was said about RF SOI and clarify its significance?
A: Scott Bibaud confirmed that Atomera is engaged with most major RF SOI manufacturers, which underscores the widespread industry interest and potential adoption of Atomera's technology.

Q: What are the expectations for the MST CAD license with a large analog player?
A: Scott Bibaud clarified that the current MST CAD license is a one-year agreement, typical of simulation model licenses, suggesting ongoing evaluation and potential for extension as the customer integrates MST into their processes.

Q: What is the status of the first JDA partner and the progress towards a manufacturing license?
A: Scott Bibaud expressed frustration with the slow decision-making process, despite fulfilling all technical specifications. He compared it to the experience with STMicroelectronics, highlighting the challenges in converting technical success into commercial agreements.

Q: Are there any updates on replacing TSI as a foundry partner?
A: Scott Bibaud indicated that discussions with potential new foundry partners are advanced, suggesting that replacements offering superior process technologies are likely to be finalized soon.

Q: How does the business model for entering the GaN market differ from current licensing strategies?
A: Scott Bibaud outlined that Atomera could either license MST technology for GaN applications or potentially engage in modest volume manufacturing of GaN wafers, highlighting the strategic flexibility and the faster potential market entry for compound semiconductors.

