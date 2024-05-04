Teradyne (TER): Assessing Market Value Against Intrinsic Worth

Is Teradyne (TER) Truly Reflecting Its Fair Market Value?

54 minutes ago
Teradyne Inc (TER, Financial) recently showcased a daily gain of 4.79% and a 3-month gain of 8.3%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.63. Investors are keen to understand whether these figures indicate that the stock is modestly overvalued. To provide clarity, this article delves into a comprehensive valuation analysis, offering insights into Teradyne's true market value.

Company Introduction

Teradyne Inc (TER, Financial) stands at the forefront of testing equipment manufacturing, catering to a diverse range of sectors with its automated and wireless testing devices, as well as industrial automation solutions since 2015. The company's significant exposure to semiconductor testing positions it as a key player for chipmakers globally. With a current stock price of $114.13 and a GF Value of $95.34, an analysis of Teradyne's valuation is crucial to understand the potential investment opportunities.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that reflects the intrinsic value of a stock by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance, and growth alongside future business estimates. Teradyne (TER, Financial), with a market cap of $17.50 billion, appears modestly overvalued at its current price. The GF Value serves as a benchmark, suggesting that stocks trading significantly above this value may yield poorer returns, whereas those below may offer higher returns.

Given Teradyne's position relative to its GF Value, investors might anticipate a lower long-term return compared to the company's business growth.

Financial Strength

Before investing, assessing a company's financial strength is crucial. Teradyne boasts a cash-to-debt ratio of 9.92, surpassing 72.99% of its peers in the Semiconductors industry. With a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10, Teradyne's robust financial position diminishes the risk of permanent loss for its investors.

1784011310602809344.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies like Teradyne, which has shown consistent profitability over the past decade, typically offers a safer bet. With an operating margin outperforming 84.45% of its industry peers, Teradyne's profitability is deemed strong by GuruFocus. However, growth is a pivotal factor in valuation, and Teradyne's revenue and EBITDA growth rates have lagged behind industry averages, potentially impacting future company value.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another method to gauge profitability. Teradyne's ROIC of 19.23 is higher than its WACC of 15.18, indicating value creation for shareholders—a positive sign for potential investors.

Conclusion

In summary, Teradyne (TER, Financial) is currently estimated to be modestly overvalued. Despite this, the company's financial health is strong, and its profitability ranks high within the industry. However, its growth prospects appear less promising when compared to its peers. For a deeper understanding of Teradyne's financials, investors are encouraged to review the 30-Year Financials here.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
