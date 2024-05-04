Global Markets Weekly: A Comprehensive Overview of Financial Markets Around the World

19 minutes ago
United States



  • The S&P 500 and most major benchmarks ended a streak of losses, buoyed by a busy earnings reporting week.
  • Technology stocks, particularly Apple and NVIDIA, drove the Nasdaq Composite Index's superior performance. Alphabet's earnings announcement and dividend payment also contributed to the rally.
  • Meta Platforms experienced a significant drop after announcing continued investment in new technologies.
  • Economic data presented a mixed picture, with manufacturing activity contracting and service sector growth missing expectations. The economy's growth rate also slowed, raising concerns.
  • Inflation data indicated a slight easing, but concerns of stagflation loomed. However, a decrease in core PCE inflation in March provided some relief.
  • Consumer sentiment dipped in April amidst higher inflation expectations.
  • The bond market saw strong demand, with tax-free municipal and investment-grade corporate bonds being oversubscribed.


  • Market Index Changes:

    • DJIA: 38,239.66 (up 253.26 or 1.46%)
    • S&P 500: 5,099.96 (up 132.73 or 6.92%)
    • Nasdaq Composite: 15,927.90 (up 645.89 or 6.11%)
    • S&P MidCap 400: 2,895.25 (up 58.37 or 4.09%)
    • Russell 2000: 2,002.00 (up 54.34 or -1.24%)

Europe



  • The STOXX Europe 600 Index ended higher, breaking a three-week losing streak, supported by easing Middle East tensions and positive corporate earnings.
  • Major stock indexes, including Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40, saw gains, with the UK's FTSE 100 reaching new highs.
  • European government bond yields increased, influenced by strong U.S. economic data and expectations of sustained higher interest rates.
  • ECB policymakers signaled a potential rate cut in June but remained cautious about further reductions.
  • Business activity in the eurozone showed signs of acceleration, particularly in the services sector.
  • The UK experienced strong business activity growth in April, though demand seemed to weaken.

Japan



  • Japanese stock markets benefited from the yen's weakness, with both the Nikkei 225 and TOPIX indexes posting gains.
  • The Bank of Japan maintained its monetary policy, with hints of increased confidence in raising rates later in the year.
  • Inflation pressures appeared to ease, and private sector activity showed signs of expansion.

China



  • Chinese stocks rose amid optimism about economic growth, with the Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 indexes making gains.
  • Economic growth forecasts were revised upward, with GDP growth accelerating in the first quarter.
  • Monetary policy remained unchanged, reflecting a cautious approach to easing.

Other Key Markets



  • Hungary: The National Bank of Hungary reduced its main policy rates, adopting a cautious approach to monetary policy amidst disinflation.
  • Türkiye: The central bank held its key interest rate steady, noting the possibility of future increases if inflation worsens significantly.

