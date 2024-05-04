Daniel Frey, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company on April 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The Travelers Companies Inc is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home, and business.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 43,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for The Travelers Companies Inc shows a pattern of 27 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of The Travelers Companies Inc were trading at $212.9, resulting in a market cap of approximately $48.88 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 15.86, above both the industry median of 11.96 and the company's historical median. This indicates a higher valuation compared to the industry and its own past.

According to the GF Value, The Travelers Companies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value estimate.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

