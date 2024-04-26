Q1 2024 Dios Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Johan Dernmar - Dios Fastigheter AB - Investor Relations



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to this first quarter 2024 result presentation for Dios, I'm Johan Dernmar and Chief Investor Relation Officer at Dios. Joining me today, Knut Rost, our CEO; and Rolf Larsson, our CFO.



They will review our results, major events and go through the strategy for achieving accretive growth in Europe's driving market. As always, we encourage your participation. Feel free to ask questions during the Q&A session following the presentation.



Thank you all for being here. I now leave the word to Knut.



Knut Rost - Dios Fastigheter AB - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Johan. We are currently witnessing an improved environment in the Swedish real estate market compared to just two months ago. However, it's essential to acknowledge that the geopolitical situation remains challenging and our thoughts go out to all innocent people affected by conflict.



Inflation is going down, and we expect the rate cut from the [Rex bank] before summer as