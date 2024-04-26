Full Year 2024 Hitachi Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 26, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Keiji Kojima

Hitachi, Ltd. - Executive Officer, President, CEO & Director

* Tomomi Kato

Hitachi, Ltd. - VP, Executive Officer, Deputy CFO & GM of Finance Division



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Kenji Yasui

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Analyst

* Kota Ezawa

Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Mikio Hirakawa

BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Ryo Harada

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Associate

* Mariko Takahashi

* Tsuyoshi Inajima

* Yoshi Ogasawara



=====================

Operator



The schedule has come -- scheduled time has come, so we will now begin the briefing on Hitachi, Ltd.'s financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024, and the progress of the Mid-term Management Plan 2024.