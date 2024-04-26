Q1 2024 Betsson AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Pontus Lindwall - Betsson AB - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Betsson's presentation of the interim report for Q1 2024. My name is Pontus Lindwall, and I'm the CEO of Betsson. With me today is also our CFO, Martin Ohman. I'm very pleased with the start of the year.



First Quarter 2024 was another strong quarter for Betsson and with high customer activity across the board, solid revenue growth and a record operating profit. In the first quarter, group revenue increased by 12% and operating profit [EBIT] increased by 35% year-over-year despite FX headwinds.



EBIT at EUR58 million was the highest ever in a single quarter. We saw strong growth in gaming turnover for both casino and sports betting up 14% and 25% year-over-year. Casino revenue increased by 19% year-over-year. The sportsbook margin was only 6.6%, which was below the level in Q1 2023 and lower than the rolling average margin for the past two years.



Again, this was due to player friendly football results and meant that the strong growth in Sportsbook turnover was not