Q1 2024 Catena AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Jorgen Eriksson - Catena AB - Chief Executive Officer



Hi, and welcome, everyone. The agenda today is the same as we used to have a short summary business overview and update followed by sustainability finance and a short takeaway before ending up with Q&A.



Next slide, please. So let's dive into a summary of Q1 2024. We report 11% increase in rental income ended up at SEK493 million, driven by acquisitions, projects and stronger like-for-like numbers driven by our CPI linked contracts. Profit from property management increased by 3% in total and per share, it was unchanged at SEK5.58 per share. Balance sheet is very solid with an LTV at 34.1% as an effect of the equity raise in March, which we will come back to later on.



We report an increase in NRV per share up to SEK399. With all this in mind, we are comfortable to grow further. And we have already during this quarter, added three acquisitions summarize to almost SEK1.2 billion.



Next slide, please, for a business overview and the next slide again, please.



So an update from the market. And regarding the