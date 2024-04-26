Apr 26, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Jorgen Eriksson - Catena AB - Chief Executive Officer
Hi, and welcome, everyone. The agenda today is the same as we used to have a short summary business overview and update followed by sustainability finance and a short takeaway before ending up with Q&A.
Next slide, please. So let's dive into a summary of Q1 2024. We report 11% increase in rental income ended up at SEK493 million, driven by acquisitions, projects and stronger like-for-like numbers driven by our CPI linked contracts. Profit from property management increased by 3% in total and per share, it was unchanged at SEK5.58 per share. Balance sheet is very solid with an LTV at 34.1% as an effect of the equity raise in March, which we will come back to later on.
We report an increase in NRV per share up to SEK399. With all this in mind, we are comfortable to grow further. And we have already during this quarter, added three acquisitions summarize to almost SEK1.2 billion.
Next slide, please, for a business overview and the next slide again, please.
So an update from the market. And regarding the
Q1 2024 Catena AB Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 26, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...